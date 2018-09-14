Hungarian Prime Minister: EU's punitive measures do not pose any threat to us

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The disciplinary sanction that EU can impose on Hungary does not represent any threat for the country," Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán said.

Report informs citing the Hungary Today that, according to him, the claims of the EU countries to Hungary are related to the country's migration policy.

“So the plan is that if Hungary cannot be forced to let in migrants, then it must be stripped of its right to protect its borders,” Orbán said.

He accused the bloc of the intention to suppress Hungary's resistance.

Earlier, the EU voted to apply "punitive measures" against this country.