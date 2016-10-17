 Top
    Huge blaze in German BASF plant : 4 injured

    A massive fire has engulfed a factory this morning

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The blaze started at the BASF factory in the German town of Lampertheim this morning.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, plumes of smoke can be seen in the sky above the premises of the German company, which makes chemicals, plastics, Chemicals, plastics, coatings, and works in the fiels of natural gas exploration and production.

    According to local media, at least four workers have been hurt, although the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

