    ​HR Defenders: ISIS killed 217 people, including children for supporting Assad

    They were killed for communication with the troops of the regime and sheltering regime supporters

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS militants have killed 217 people in Syria from 16 May, "for the support of the regime," Report informs citing BBC.

    According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. tens of civilians, including women and children, have become victims of jihadist violence in the occupied cities, with the ancient Palmyra among them.

    They were killed for "communication with the troops of the regime and sheltering regime supporters".

    In addition, it was reported by human rights activists, militants have also arrested more than 600 government soldiers and their allies.

