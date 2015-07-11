 Top
    Houthi rebel in Sanaa 10 July Fighting breaks new Yemen truce

    More than 3,000 people have been killed since the coalition began air strikes in March to drive back Houthi rebels

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ A new UN-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Yemen has been broken shortly after coming into force.

    Residents say the Saudi-led coalition carried out air strikes in the capital Sanaa. Clashes have also been reported in the south-western city of Taiz.

    Report informs citing BBC, the UN Security Council had earlier urged all sides to observe the truce from midnight on Friday (21:00 GMT).

    Aid agencies say a blockade on Yemen has worsened the humanitarian crisis after months of conflict. More than 80% of Yemen's 25 million people now need some form of aid.

    Despite the UN-declared ceasefire, fighting resumed in the early hours of Saturday. Witnesses reported the air raids on Sanaa, which is controlled by the Shia Zaidi rebels - or Houthis.

    One strike targeted a military camp used by the rebels, the Associated Press news agency reported.

