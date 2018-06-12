Hossein Naqvi Hosseini: Rouhani not to meet with Trump despite of US-DPRK summit

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ / Meeting of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with his American counterpart Donald Trump is impossible and will not take place, despite held summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, representative of the national security committee in the Parliament of Iran, Hossein Naqvi Hosseini reported.

"The US itself broke off relations with Iran, they left the nuclear agreement, and again imposed sanctions on Tehran... I believe that talking about the meeting between Rouhani and Trump as Kim and Trump met, almost incredibly, absolutely impossible, and this will not happen," said Naqvi Hosseini.

He noted that Iran followed the agreement. The Deputy added that the DPRK should stay on alert with the US authorities, as they demonstrate instability.