​Hong Kong protesters call on foreign leaders to raise crisis at G20

Hundreds of protesters were out on Wednesday to draw international attention to their campaign against Hong Kong’s now-suspended extradition bill, petitioning one foreign consulate after another in a marathon march ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka this weekend, Report informs citing South China Morning Post.

Organisers said about 1,500 people turned out, from different age groups and mostly dressed in black.

About HK$6.7 million (US$858,000) was raised in 11 hours on Tuesday by more than 22,000 people on a crowdfunding platform to run advertisements in foreign newspapers in a bid to take the protesters’ case to the international community.

According to organisers of the fundraising campaign, advertisements will be run in the Financial Times, The New York Times and at least 10 other newspapers in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America in the coming days.