 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hollande calls for establishment of government of eurozone

    He said that the real threat is not the expansion of Europe but its incapacity

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande called for the establishment of the government of the eurozone in order to rebuilt trust of Europeans in the project, writes Journal du Dimanche.

    "19 member countries have chosen to join the union, as it was in their interests. This option requires the strengthening of the organization, to improve the protection of countries that have made it", he said, Report informs referring to the publication "Gazeta.ru ".

    He said that the real threat is not the expansion of Europe but its incapacity.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi