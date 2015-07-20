Hollande calls for establishment of government of eurozone

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande called for the establishment of the government of the eurozone in order to rebuilt trust of Europeans in the project, writes Journal du Dimanche.

"19 member countries have chosen to join the union, as it was in their interests. This option requires the strengthening of the organization, to improve the protection of countries that have made it", he said, Report informs referring to the publication "Gazeta.ru ".

He said that the real threat is not the expansion of Europe but its incapacity.