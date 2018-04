Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has declared victory in the Kentucky primary as she moves nearer the presidential nomination.

With most of the votes counted in the state and less than 0.5% ahead, Mrs Clinton was declared the unofficial winner by one state official, Report informs referring to the CNN.

Results of counting show Sanders gained 46.3%, while Clinton - 46.8% out of 99%.