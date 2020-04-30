High ranking officials of Guinea-Bissau test positive for coronavirus

Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside three members of his cabinet, Report says, citing Anadolu.

Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande, and two other ministers were diagnosed on Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists. He did not provide details of the officials' condition or treatment but warned the country's rate of infection could arise.

The number of active coronavirus patients stands for 185 in Guinea-Bissau, while the country recorded first death on April 26.

