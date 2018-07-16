Helsinki prepares for Putin and Trump meeting, capital residents protest

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Helsinki Police have closed pedestrian access to the Trading area where the presidential Palace is located and presidents of Russia and USA, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet today, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Public transport has been suspended in the area. The route of ferries have been also changed which usually dock to the pier on the square. At the same time, the movement of cars in the area of the square is not yet blocked.

Notably, the meeting will be held in the Gothic hall of the presidential Palace in Helsinki. The joint press conference of Putin and Trump will be held in The state hall, where banquets on the occasion of visits of foreign leaders are usually tripled. The talks between the leaders of the delegations will take place in Small or Glassy hall .

On the eve of about 2.5 thousand Finnish citizens of the capital appeared the streets of Helsinki to express dissatisfaction with the upcoming visit to the country of US President Donald Trump. They passed through the capital with a banner that says: "Helsinki calls for respect for human rights."

The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will begin at 14:15 Baku time and will last about three hours, taking into account the press conference.