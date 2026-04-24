Hegseth: No vessel will pass through Hormuz without Washington"s permission

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States has effectively taken control of the Strait of Hormuz and is expanding its naval blockade.

According to Report, Hegseth said no vessel could pass through the strait without permission from the US Navy.

Hegseth said passage is currently being allowed only for non-Iranian vessels, some of which have already crossed the strait, including at night. He added that the blockade is being strengthened and that another aircraft carrier will join the operation in the coming days.

Speaking at a briefing at the Pentagon, he said the US blockade is expanding and becoming global in scope. He said the United States has seized two Iranian "shadow fleet" vessels in the Indo-Pacific region this week and will continue such actions.

He said the United States intends to keep blocking routes used by its adversaries and protecting its interests. Hegseth said no one could leave the Strait of Hormuz and head anywhere in the world without permission from the US Navy.

Hegseth also sharply criticized the Iranian authorities, accusing them of destabilizing the situation and attacking civilian vessels. He claimed Iranian forces were laying sea mines and firing on random ships not linked to the United States or Israel.

Addressing Tehran, the minister said the blockade will be intensified and that US control over the situation will be maintained.