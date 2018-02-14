Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 15

© AFP 2018 / Yoshikazu Tsuno

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen people were killed, 222 injured as a result of snowfall in northern Japan and on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

15 people were killed in three prefectures - Fukui, Niigata and Toyama. In total, in the north of the main island of Honshu and on the coast of the Sea of Japan, 222 people were injured with various degrees of severity.

Most causes of death were a fall during snow removal from the roof. Residents are afraid of collapse of the roof under the weight of snow and are forced to clean it off.

Today, the height of the snow cover in Fukui is 2.78 meters, in Niigata 2.5 meters, in Toyama more than 60 centimeters.