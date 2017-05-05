Heathrow airport suspends flights over security measures

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ London's Heathrow Airport briefly suspended flights from one of its terminals on May 5 due to a security issue earlier that day.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, airport spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the departures were suspended "for a short time." At the moment, police officers work at the airport.

The Sun writes that the delay affected "thousands" of passengers.

The Heathrow airport website reports that nine flights were suspended.