Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy plans to step down on March 4. Report informs, ABC says referring to reliable sources.

Clancy was appointed in February 2015 as head of the agency, which is in charge of US officials’ security.

Clancy’s predecessor Julia Pierson stepped down after an embarrassing breach in which a man carrying a knife jumped the White House fence and ran into the executive mansion.