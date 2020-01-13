Harry and Meghan threaten to do a tell-all TV interview

Harry and Meghan could threaten to do a tell-all TV interview if they don't get their way at the royal summit tomorrow.

Report says, citing The Sun, that their teams are already in talks with the big US networks, and the couple are friends with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

The couple could use the TV threat to try to secure a better deal at the Sandringham talks with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Wills over their plans to step down from frontline royal duties.

A royal source said: "Harry and Meghan's people have been reaching out to all the big US networks to explore the possibility of a sit-down warts-and-all interview.