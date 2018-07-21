Hamas announces ceasefire in Gaza strip

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Hamas announced the resumption of the ceasefire in the Gaza strip, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

"The ceasefire agreement between Palestinian resistance groups and the occupant (Israel - ed.) is achieved with the assistance of Egypt and international mediators," said the Hamas spokesman Fevzi Bergum.

Other details of the agreement are not given in the statement.

The day before, 4 Palestinians had been killed by air strikes and tank fire from the Israeli army. The Israeli army said that the attacks were in response to the shooting at the military on the border of the Gaza strip.

In addition, Israel reported the death of one soldier as a result of a Palestinian fire.