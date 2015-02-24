Gunmen kidnap 30 Hazaras in southern Afghanistan

Baku. 24 February.REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen in southern Afghanistan kidnapped 30 members of the Hazara ethnic community, authorities said Tuesday, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of attacks on Shiites in the predominantly Sunni country, Report informs citing BBC.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Monday afternoon, nor demanded a ransom, police and officials said.

The gunmen kidnapped the 30 people, all men, from two vehicles on a major road in Zabul province, provincial Gov. Mohammad Ashraf said. He said all women, children and non-Hazaras were left behind.

Authorities were searching for those kidnapped, some of whom may be government officials, Ashraf said.