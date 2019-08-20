 Top

Gunman captures bus with passengers in Rio

An armed man is holding a number of passengers hostage on a commuter bus in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, Report informs citing BBC.

The incident occrred in the morning on the bridge Rio-Niteroi.

Traffic on the bridge has been blocked completely.

Military police officers, ambulances and a special operations team are at the scene.

At least five passengers have been freed. More than a dozen are still believed to be on board.

Brazilian media say it is not clear if the armed man has made any demands. He reportedly boarded the bus at 05:30 (0830 GMT) and threatened passengers.

Police say they are speaking to the hijacker who motives are yet unclear.

