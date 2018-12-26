Gunfire between ISIS and PKK broke out in Syria

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ A firefight broke out between the terrorist groups ISIS and PKK / YPG-PYD in Deir ez-Zor region located in the East of Syria, Report informs citing the Anadolu Agency.

It was noted that after occupying the Hajjin district, which was considered the last stronghold of ISIS, it also occupied the center of Bukhatir municipality.

Notably, PKK / YPG-PYD group has occupied one third of Syria. There is also Bashar al-Assad's regime in the western part of Deir ez-Zorun.

Notably, Deir ez-Zor is a rich region of oil fields. The US and the terrorist PKK / YPG-PYD seized control of the city after the ISIS was cleared.