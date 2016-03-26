Group of 250 British leaders supported country's exit from EU

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ A list of 250 business leaders who support Britain leaving the EU has been published by the Vote Leave group.

Report informs citing the BBC, the list includes former HSBC chief executive Michael Geoghegan, the founder of Phones 4u John Caudwell and the hotelier Sir Rocco Forte.

But Britain Stronger in Europe said Vote Leave could not find a business to officially back it, as those listed supported it in a "personal capacity".

A referendum on whether the UK should stay in the EU will be held on 23 June.

Last month, bosses of 36 of the largest listed companies in Britain signed a letter urging voters to remain in the EU.

But Matthew Elliott, Vote Leave's chief executive, said it had a "growing list of business supporters".

Vote Leave also announced that its Business Council would be chaired by John Longworth, who resigned his role as director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) earlier this month.