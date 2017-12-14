 Top
    Greece hit by general strike

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of public and private companies in Greece started a general 24-hour strike, Report informs citing Interfax.

    Protesters express their dissatisfaction with the austerity measures imposed by the Greek government under the pressure of international creditors.

    It is expected that, in particular, employees of the public transport systems will join the strike, as a result of which some flights and ferry voyages between the Greek islands will be canceled.

    Employees of state institutions, health services are also on strike. Hospitals will provide only emergency care. Media employees and teachers also intend to join the strike. 

