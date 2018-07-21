Greece grants refugee status to terrorist

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek Asylum Commission has granted terrorist-member of the TKP/ML-TIKKO (Communist party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist), who is wanted by the Interpol Red Bulletin, the status of political migrant.

Report informs citing the TRT Haber, the Supreme court of Greece rejected the terrorist's request for asylum in May, this year and ordered his extradition to Turkey.

The Minister of Justice of Greece, Stavros Kontonis last week stated that he expected the Commission's decision on asylum in order to announce a final decision on the terrorist.

The wanted terrorist, listed in the Interpol Red Bulletin, was detained in February of this year when trying to illegally cross the Greek border.