    Greece expels two Russian diplomats

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ / Greece expels two Russian diplomats and prohibits two more ones from entering the country "for illegal actions against national security". Report informs, citing the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

    With reference to high-ranking diplomatic sources, the publication notes that the measures taken by Athens "are a response to illegal actions in Greek territory, which constitute interference in the internal affairs of Greece."

    "Among the accusations of Athens against diplomats are attempts to collect and disseminate information, as well as bribery of government officials"  said in the article.

