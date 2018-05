Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek police detained a Russian citizen who was wanted by U.S. authorities on suspicion of involvement in the money laundering through bitcoins.

Report informs citing the RBK.

The 38-year-old Russian was arrested in Thessaloniki, Greece on July 25. According to the police, he headed a criminal group since 2011 that laundered at least $ 4 billion. The Russian was arrested on US request.