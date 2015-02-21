Greece and EU agreed to extend economic aid to 4 months

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Greece and the EU agreed to extend economic aid to 4 months. Greece and the European Union agreed to extend the program of aid to Athens for another 4 months. The decision was reached at a meeting in Brussels, Report informs citing RBK.

The parties agreed that in the coming months Greece will receive money from the European Union. This means that at this time the country most likely will not leave the eurozone.

In a statement, the EU said that no later than Monday evening February 23 Greek authorities pledged to Brussels the first package of reforms aimed at improving the economic situation in the country. Indicates that the plan will be submitted to Athens agreed and will make a final form by the end of April.

Among the mandatory measures - tightening fiscal policy, the fight against corruption. Part of measures to combat the recession was eventually removed from the agreement.

The main negotiations were finance ministers of Greece and Germany, as well as the executive director of the IMF. Later, composed of the agreement were invited to other countries of the European Union.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras expressed the hope that the EU will extend financial assistance program for his country for the next six months. In Brussels, once said that we can talk about a shorter period of time.