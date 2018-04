Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Great Britain has refused to chair Council of the European Union in the second half of 2017.

Report informs citing TASS, office of the British Prime Minister stated.

'British Prime Minister Theresa May informed EU Council President Donald Tusk on the decision during a telephone conversation', the office says.

According to the current schedule, Great Britain should lead the EU Council for six months, starting from July 1 2017.