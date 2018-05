Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Goldman Sachs has hired former Nato secretary general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, as an advisor.

Report informs citing foreign media, Danish newspaper Berlingske writes.

Also a former Danish PM, Fogh Rasmussen is tasked to solve a public dispute over sales of stakes in Dong, Denmark’s state-controlled power producer, to the American investment banking firm.