More than 3.4 million people infected with COVID-19 worldwide

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus has reached 1,083,816 globally.

Report says that at present, the number of pandemic victims worldwide has surpassed 239,615, while the number of positive cases stands for more than 3,401,351.

The United States (1,103,781), Spain (215,216), and Italy (207,428) recorded the highest cases compared to other states, where COVID-19 has spread.

Turkey reported 122,392 COVID-19 cases, 3,258 deaths. The coronavirus cases in Iran have reached 95,646, of which 6,091 have died.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.