    Germany spent 27 bln EUR for refugees in 2016

    The country's population has reached 82,8 mln people by migrants

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Approximately 27 bln EUR were spent from the federal budget to the Germany related to the deployment and integration of refugees.

    Report informs citing the TASS, says monthly report of the German Finance Ministry published today.

    Approximately the same amount, 21.3 bln EUR allocated for 2017.

    According to the report from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, in 2016 the country's population has reached 82,8 mln people by migrants.

