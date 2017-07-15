German Foreign Ministry confirms death of two German women in Hurghada hotel attack

© Focus

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The German Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday that the victims of the attack on a hotel in Hurghada were two citizens of the country, Report informs referring to Interfax.

"By now, we have sad confidence that the two tourists, murdered at the Hurghada resort in eastern Egypt, were German citizens," said a representative of the German Foreign Ministry.

"According to the information we have received, the target of the attack was foreign tourists. This is a treacherous and criminal act that has shaken all of us," he emphasized.

Earlier, a man armed with a knife attacked tourists in the hotel in Hurghada, Egypt's Foreign Ministry noted. The police have detained the assailant; the investigation has been launched. According to the initial data, the person, who attacked the tourists, came to the hotel's closed beach from the public beach located nearby.