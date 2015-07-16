Germany: Opposition parties condemn Greek bailout deal

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The EU’s planned €85 billion ($93 billion) bailout for Greece has drawn harsh criticism from Germany’s liberals and the populist and eurosceptic Alternative for Germany, AfD.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, christian Lindner, leader of the opposition liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), sharply criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel calling her policies unrealistic and demanding a temporary withdrawal of Greece from the EU monetary union.

“A Grexit could be a new start for the eurozone. For the remaining partners, it could mean strengthening of solidarity and contractual law. For Greece, it could be a chance to carry out adjustment measures in an easier way,” Lindner said in an interview with German daily Die Welt on Wednesday.

Lindner argued that the austerity measures and reforms demanded by the EU and IMF were inappropriate, and would not better the situation in Greece.

“That is clear for everyone. For example, if you want to develop tourism, you cannot do that by increasing excise taxes. That would make Greece unattractive as a travel destination in comparison to its competitor Turkey,” he said.