Germany eyes reserve coal plants to save gas this winter

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Germany's Economy Ministry is drafting a bill that would allow reserve coal-fired power plants to resume operations to conserve natural gas this winter.

Report informs, citing Der Tagesspiegel, that the ministry is considering the measures amid low gas storage levels and the risk of fuel shortages.

According to a document obtained by the newspaper, reserve coal plants could temporarily return to the electricity market if an energy supply emergency is declared.

The plants are currently used mainly to stabilize the power grid in winter. Operators are reimbursed for their costs but do not earn a profit from running the plants.

The bill could allow the reactivation of plants held in the grid reserve and facilities subject to restrictions on coal use in 2026, 2027 and 2028. The additional generating capacity is expected to be used no later than the end of March 2028.

Authorities also intend to require operators to maintain adequate staffing and fuel stocks so the plants can be brought online quickly.

Electricity consumers would cover the cost of maintaining the reserve capacity, partly through higher grid charges.