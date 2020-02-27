Germany and Italy report more coronavirus patients

Ten new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Germany in the last 24 hours.

Report informs, citing local media, that five people are now in hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia. All of them contacted each other. A 47-year-old man is in critical condition. Another patient is at the Bundeswehr clinic in Rhineland-Palatinate.

In Baden-Wuerttemberg, a coronavirus-induced illness was diagnosed in four individuals, including a married couple who were on holiday in Italy.

Nearly 30 cases have already been reported in Germany. Yesterday Health Minister Jens Spahn announced the "beginning of the coronavirus epidemic" in Germany.

In turn, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has increased to 474.

Northern Lombardy, which became the local center for the coronavirus outbreak at the end of last week, reports the largest number of infected - 305. The night before, the Governor of Attilio Fontana announced on his official Facebook account that he would be under home quarantine for two weeks as his employee tested positive for the disease. At the same time, the governor said he was not infected.

Apulia has earlier recorded its first case of infection - a 43-year-old man who returned from a trip to the north. Local authorities have ordered schools in Taranto province to be closed temporarily.

The ten towns of Lombardy in the Lodi area and one town in the neighboring Veneto region are in complete isolation for now, as the authorities are scared of the virus spreading.