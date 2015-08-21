​Germany and France are for unity of EU migration policy

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Germany and France said that the EU must pursue a common immigration policy, Report informs citing BBC.

The authorities insist on coordination of "safe countries of origin" list, which would facilitate the deportation of migrants.

On August 20 Berlin hosted a meeting of interior ministers of France and Germany, Thomas de Maiziere and Bernard Kazneva.

The report of 2014, Germany has already included Serbia, Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the list of "safe countries of origin". The list can also include, Albania and Montenegro.