German special service suspects Russia in cyberattack on OSCE

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ There are data that suggest that the Russian sources could be behind attacks on Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Report informs, referring to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Germany, Hans-Georg Maassen said.

Massen told that, the analysis has shown that for this attack was used the same infrastructure as for the other cyberattacksrelated to the campaign APT28, the aim of which two years ago was also the Bundestag.

Remind that in late December last year, the OSCE stated about the hacker attack on the website. But possible suspects weren’t revealed then.