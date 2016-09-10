General strike of prisoners began in US

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prisoners need to increase the payment for the work they perform in prison.

In the United States began a national strike of prisoners against conditions of their detention. Report informs citing the BBC, prisoners need to increase the payment for the work they perform in prison. They also are dissatisfied with the health care system and overcrowded prisons.

Activists defending the rights of prisoners, comparing the situation of prisoners to slavery. American media reported about the riots in two prisons in Florida. Now they introduced the mode of increased security and the inmates themselves isolated.

The authorities introduced additional security measures after the incident in the jail Holmes in Northwest Florida. On the evening of 7 September, about 400 people took part in the riots. The protests did not succeed to eliminate Thursday morning. In the end, was destroyed several rooms of the prison, including the inmates of the room.

The state government concerned in connection with the strike riots can be repeated in other prisons.

Activists report that prisoners already on strike and in other us States - Alabama, Texas and South Carolina. Moreover, activists in social networks are encouraged to join the strike of prisoners across the country.

According to the Committee on the organization of workers, prisoners, prisons, inmates spend a peaceful protest: I refuse to go to work, conduct sit-ins or hunger strike.

Now in the United States in prisons there are more than 2.2 million people.