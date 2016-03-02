 Top
    General John Nicholson assumes command of NATO Resolute Support mission

    NATO Secretary General welcomes change of command in Afghanistan

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, General John “Mick” Nicholson assumed command of NATO’s Resolute Support mission from General John F. Campbell, Report informs Deutsche Welle writes.

    As commander of the Resolute Support mission, General Nicholson will lead NATO’s effort to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces and institutions, and help them further improve their effectiveness and sustainability. Immediately before his appointment, he served with distinction as Commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command. 

    General Nicholson has previously served in multiple roles in Afghanistan, including as Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations for the International Security Assistance Force.

    According to the information, he has made an outstanding contribution towards achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan. 

