Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned by Israel
Other countries
- 14 November, 2025
- 14:00
Gaza health officials say they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians returned by Israel, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
It comes after Hamas handed over the body of the deceased hostage Meny Godard, 73, last night.
