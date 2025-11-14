Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned by Israel

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 14:00
    Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned by Israel

    Gaza health officials say they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians returned by Israel, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    It comes after Hamas handed over the body of the deceased hostage Meny Godard, 73, last night.

    Israel Gaza hostage bodies
    İsrail daha 15 fələstinlinin meyitini Qəzzaya qaytarıb
    Израиль вернул в Газу тела еще 15 палестинцев

