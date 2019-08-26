G7 leaders unite over efforts to extinguish Brazil's burning Amazon

International leaders gathering at the G7 summit are reportedly nearing an agreement to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday a deal to provide "technical and financial help" was close.

"... Immediately we will send to the countries of the Amazon ... financial support of at least about 20 million euros," Macron said.

Leaders from the US, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the UK and Canada continue their meeting in the seaside town of Biarritz on Monday.

Notably, severe fires in the forests of the Amazon last for more than one week, their area is 82% more than the fire passed for the whole of 2018. More than 78,000 forest fires have occurred in Brazil this year, this is the worst figure since 2013.