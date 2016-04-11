G7 foreign ministers reiterate their calls for new government in Syria

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The G7 foreign ministers reiterated on Monday their calls for the new government in Syria to settle the crisis in the war-torn country, according to a joint communique of the ministerial meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Syria desperately needs a new government, representative of all Syria’s communities and able to protect its people, fight terrorism and rebuild Syria," the communique reads.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Syria in 2011, the West has been supporting what they term the moderate Syrian opposition, while urging President Bashar Assad to resign. Russia recognizes Assad as the legitimate authority in the country, stressing that the Syrian people should be free to choose their leadership without outside intervention.

The G7 ministers called on the international community to fulfill the UN Security Council resolutions 2254 and 2268, including "rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access by all sides to all people in need throughout Syria."

According to the communique, the ministers are working on a long-term and sustainable stabilization, as well as rehabilitation of Syria in the post-conflict period.

The G7 top diplomats also expressed their grave concern with regard to the findings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on the use of chemical weapons in Syria throughout 2015.

"We stress the importance of identifying and holding accountable those responsible," the communique reads.

The two-day ministerial meeting in Hiroshima, which kicked off on Sunday, is part of preparations for the G7 leaders' meeting due to be held on May 26-27 in Japan.

The G7 currently consists of Germany, the United States, Canada, Japan, France, the United Kingdom and Italy.