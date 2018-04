Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The French special forces are defusing an explosive-laden truck parked on a highway near Nice, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

A bomb disposal operation is underway on a highway near Nice, where a truck attack occurred Thursday night.

A truck is parked 100 meters away from the apartment where a search raid was earlier conducted.

Two buildings were evacuated. Criminalists are working at the scene.