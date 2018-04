Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ French Senate adopted the resolution on the recognition of the State of Palestine by the government by a majority vote, on December 11.

Report informs referring to TASS, 154 Senators voted in favor of the decision while 146 against in the Senate where the right centrists dominate.

On December 9, Parliament's lower house approved the resolution on the recognition of the Palestinian state with 339 votes in favor of the decision while 151 votes against.