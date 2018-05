Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has resigned.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

Declaring his candidacy for the presidential elections, M.Valls held a meeting lasted about 35 minutes with President Francois Hollande in the Elysee Palace.

According to the Palace, M.Valls will be substituted by current French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve.