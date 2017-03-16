French president says, explosion at IMF's Paris office 'a terrorist act'

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande said Thursday the explosion at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Paris "is a terrorist act".

"We faced a terrorist act, there is no other word when it comes to an explosive device in a parcel," Hollande said on a visit to Toulon.

According to him, the authorities will do everything possible to find and punish the perpetrators.

As a result of the envelope explosion, one person was injured in IMF office in Paris.