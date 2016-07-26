French President arrives at the scene of hostages taking

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande and the Interior Minister, Bernard Cazeneuve arrived in the suburbs of Rouen in north, where the hostages were captured today in the church, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In the morning two attackers seized 5 hostages in a church near the Normandy city of Rouen on Tuesday, killing one hostage by slitting their throat before being killed by police. Soon the police reported that two of the attackers were killed. According to media reports, they were shot while trying to leave the building. By this time they killed the priest and seriously injured another hostage.

Investigation entrusted to anti-terrorist prosecutor's unit.

Rouen is a hometown of the French President.