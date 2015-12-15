 Top
    French police held two persons on suspicion of assisting terrorists

    So far, seven people have been detained on the charges

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ French police detained two people suspected of providing weapons to Islamist Amedie Coulibaly, who killed five people in Paris and the suburbs of the capital in January.

    Report informs referring to Reuters, a man and a woman, whose names are unknown have been detained in northern France.

    So far, seven people aged 22 to 33 years old were arrested in connection with the investigation of the attack. All of them were charged.They are suspected of providing "logistical" support to Coulibaly.

