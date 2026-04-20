French MP says Islamophobia is legitimate

Julien Odoul, a lawmaker from France's National Rally, said he does not recognise the concept of Islamophobia and considers negative attitudes toward Islam to be permissible, Report informs.

Speaking on a French television channel, Odoul said he "fully rejects the very concept of Islamophobia," adding that "Islamophobia is legal in our country, and we have the right not to like any religion."

He was reminded in response that incitement to hatred is a criminal offence rather than an expression of opinion.

Odoul countered that "Islam is a religion, not a race," and described the term "Islamophobia" as political.

"I remind you that Samuel Paty was killed after being labelled an Islamophobe. Islamophobia is a concept of the Muslim Brotherhood," he added.

Odoul is a member of France's National Assembly from the National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, and also serves as its spokesperson.

In 2019, he drew criticism after asking a Muslim woman accompanying children on a school trip at a regional council in Burgundy–Franche-Comté to remove her headscarf.

In March 2025, he was found guilty in a case involving the concealment of misuse of public funds, but has appealed the ruling.