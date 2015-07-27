French farmers block routes from Spain and Germany

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ French farmers protesting at a collapse in food prices have set up road blockades to halt the importation of cheap foreign produce.

Report informs citing foreign media, farmers closed off roads from Spain and Germany last night to stop lorries carrying agricultural goods coming into the country.

In the northeastern Alsace region used tractors to obstruct six routes from Germany.

A dozen trucks have been forced to turn back at the border since the blockage started at around 10 pm, according to a union official.

Meanwhile, about 100 farmers ransacked dozens of trucks from Spain on a highway in the south-western Haute-Garonne region, threatening to unload any meat or fruit destined for the French market.

They used 10 tractors to block the A645 motorway, not far from the Spanish border, causing traffic jams that stretched up to four kilometres (2.5 miles), Guillaume Darrouy, secretary general of the Young Farmers of Haute-Garonne.