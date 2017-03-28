French court sentenced Carlos the Jackal to third life sentence

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ A French court sent Carlos the Jackal, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, far left terrorist, back to jail for his third life sentence after convicting him of a grenade attack 42 years ago on a Paris shop, in 1974, Report informs citing TASS.

Carlos the Jackal is considered one of the most brutal and prudent political terrorists. He sealed his notoriety in 1975 with the hostage-taking of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna in the name of the Palestinian struggle, and went on to become an international gun-for-hire with Soviet bloc protectors.

The two life sentences he is already serving in France are for the murder of two French police officers and an informant in June 1975 and for a series of attacks on trains, a train station and a Paris street in 1982 and 1983 that killed 11 people and wounded about 150 more.