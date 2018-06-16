Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ French President Emmanuel Macron intends to return official language status to French for European public and political institutions.

Report informs citing the The Wall Street Journal, the French language had preserved this status until the United Kingdom entered the European Union in 1973.

"The English language was not discussed so highly until Brecht events, but its dominance is not long-term," the head of state said.

Notably, at present, English is the official language for 12.8% of the population of the European Union (EU). But if Britain leaves the EU, English will remain the official language only for Ireland and Malta from EU countries.